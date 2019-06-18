Australia: Consumer confidence down by 0.3% last week - ANZ

Australia’s ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence was down just a notch last week, falling 0.3%, notes the analysis team at ANZ.

Key Quotes

“The financial conditions sub-indices were positive. Current financial conditions rose 3.9%, while future financial conditions gained 0.2%. The rise has bought both indices back above their long-term averages.”

“Current and future economic conditions were down 2.3% and 1.9% respectively.”

“Time to buy a major household item’ was also down, falling 1.2%. The four-week moving average for inflation expectations was stable at 3.8%.”