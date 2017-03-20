Skip to main content
Australia CB Leading Indicator up to 0.4% in January from previous -0.1%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
14:38 GMT
Greece is likely to miss another bailout deadline
FXStreet
|
14:35 GMT
USD/RUB off highs, back near 57.40
FXStreet
|
14:24 GMT
US stocks in search of a firm direction
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
There will be inflation overshoot – FOMC’s Harker
FXStreet
|
13:57 GMT
US fiscal policy may not be what the investors expected - BBH
FXStreet
|
13:56 GMT
Eurozone wage growth increases but remains weak - ING
FXStreet
|
13:49 GMT
EUR/USD holding on to daily gains near mid-1.0700s
FXStreet
|
13:35 GMT
NZD/USD pulls away from three-week high
FXStreet
|
13:33 GMT
US: March quarter GDP growth is looking soft - NAB
FXStreet
|
13:26 GMT
Fed’s inflation forecasts have been wrong – FOMC’s N.Kashkari
FXStreet
|
13:20 GMT
USD/CHF off lows, but keeps red near 0.9975 level
FXStreet
|
13:06 GMT
Higher rates do not lead to faster growth – FOMC’s N.Kashkari
FXStreet
|
12:53 GMT
Australia: Residential property price index to show a robust 2.5% gain in Q4 - Westpac
FXStreet
|
12:49 GMT
Rate hikes depend on outlook – FOMC’s C.Evans
FXStreet
|
12:44 GMT
CNY to continue the gradual trend of weakening - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
12:42 GMT
USD/TRY seen at 3.85 in 6-month – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
12:35 GMT
United States Chicago Fed National Activity Index increased to 0.34 in February from previous -0.05
FXStreet
|
12:32 GMT
Canada Wholesale Sales (MoM) rose from previous 0.7% to 3.3% in January
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
GBP/USD retreats back below 1.24 mark on Brexit news
FXStreet
|
12:29 GMT
Load More content ...