Australia, Canada to provide military equipment to Ukraine, Japan urges quick action to freeze Russian assets

In response to the Russian assault on Ukraine last week, Reuters reports the following efforts undertaken by Australia, Canada and Japan to help the Ukrainians resist the Russian aggression.
The Australian government announced Monday, they will provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine.
The two largest media companies in Canada are dropping Russian state TV channel RT from their cable offerings.
Adding to it, Canada will send an additional $25 million worth of defensive military equipment to Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said.
Meanwhile, Japan PM Kishida said that they need to move quickly to freeze Russian assets.
The risk sentiment remains sour after the discouraging developments over the weekend, with Russia contemplating nuclear deterrence after the West banned a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT payment.
The S&P 500 futures is stabilizing at lower levels, down 2.51% on the day.
