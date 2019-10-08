Australia: Business Conditions stabilizing – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities note that Australia’s Business Conditions appear to have stabilised but there is no indication that the RBA rate cuts and the tax cut are doing much to boost sentiment.

Key Quotes

“Conditions rose from +1 to +2 with most sub components higher on the month (trading conditions +1, profitability +1, employment +1, forward orders +2) but conditions remained below the long term average. Business confidence, however, fell to 0 in September from 1 in August.”