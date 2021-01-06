Australia brings forward COVID-19 vaccine roll-out to early March – Reuters

Early Wednesday, Reuters conveyed Aussie Health Ministry plans to bringing forward the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines by two weeks to early March. The decision seems to pay a little heed to the recent stabilization in the covid outbreak of the country’s two largest cities, per the news.

The news also mentioned that the government plans to complete a mass inoculation program for its 25 million citizens by the end of this year. Vaccinations will begin with doses from Pfizer Inc, officials have said, with the AstraZeneca PLC vaccine expected to be in use by March-end.

Key quotes

‘We will continue to follow the safety and medical advice and will update our plans where new evidence or advice is available...our number one priority is safety,’ Health Minister Greg Hunt’s office said in an email, noting the roll-out had been progressively brought forward.

FX implications

Considering the market’s current attention on the Georgian election results, AUD/USD shrugs off the news while taking rounds to 0.7750, down 0.20% intraday.

