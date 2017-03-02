Skip to main content
Australia ANZ Job Advertisements rose from previous -1.9% to 4% in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 00:31 GMT
Australia Retail Sales s.a. (MoM) registered at -0.1%, below expectations (0.3%) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 00:31 GMT
USD/JPY: bears keep control in Tokyo after bearish gap to 112.40 lows
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 00:25 GMT
Aussie retail sales - what to expect in AUD/USD?
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 00:04 GMT
Australia TD Securities Inflation (YoY) rose from previous 1.8% to 2.1% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 00:01 GMT
Australia TD Securities Inflation (MoM): 0.6% (January) vs 0.5%
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 00:01 GMT
Japan Labor Cash Earnings (YoY): 0.1% (December) vs previous 0.2%
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 00:01 GMT
AUD/JPY: risk-off open, bears remain in control looking to break below 86
FXStreet
|
Feb 05, 23:15 GMT
Economic wrap: nonfarm payrolls before Aussie retail sales - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 05, 22:28 GMT
Weekend news wrap-up: Trump getting 'Trumped' on travel bans / WW3 on the horizon?
FXStreet
|
Feb 05, 22:21 GMT
Nonfarm payrolls positive? Not so fast kids! - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 05, 21:40 GMT
Market wrap: US payrolls and dollar mixed - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 05, 21:20 GMT
Colombia Consumer Price Index (YoY) down to 5.47% in January from previous 5.75%
FXStreet
|
Feb 05, 02:02 GMT
EUR/JPY MACD opens the gates for further depreciation
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 23:02 GMT
WTI targets $55 on the upside; Nine-month recovery continues - Baker Hughes
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 22:26 GMT
United States CFTC USD NC net positions dipped from previous $72.9K to $70.8K
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 22:01 GMT
United States CFTC Oil NC net positions up to 492.7K from previous 482.5K
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 22:01 GMT
United States CFTC Gold NC net positions climbed from previous $109.4K to $119.2K
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 22:01 GMT
Australia CFTC AUD NC net positions: $12K vs $10.3K
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 20:40 GMT
Trump makes Mexican peso great again - Reuters
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 20:40 GMT
