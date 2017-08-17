Australia: Another strong jobs report – ANZ

Felicity Emmett, Senior Economist at ANZ explains that it was another strong labour market report for Australia in July, showing employment up 28k and unemployment at 5.6%.

Key Quotes

“Some of the detail was a bit softer than the headline: full-time jobs fell, hours worked were down and the jobs gains were narrowly based. But we wouldn’t overplay these details. The labour market is clearly improving and additional job gains look likely in the near term. Further out, we continue to think that ongoing inroads into the unemployment rate will be more difficult to achieve, in part because the strong pace of public sector employment gains is unlikely to be sustainable.