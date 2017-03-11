Australia: Another disappointing month for retail sales - ANZ

The Australian retail sector is clearly facing challenging times, with very weak growth in volumes and prices falling in Q3, according to Jo Masters, Senior Economist at ANZ.

Key Quotes

“The combination of international competition on prices and several headwinds hitting household balance sheets is proving a challenging mix. It will be interesting to monitor spending on household items in coming months given a slowing housing market. The data sets up a soft base for private consumption in the Q3 GDP print (to be released on 6 December), though retail sales is only 30% of consumption.