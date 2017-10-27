Australia: Annual National Accounts confirm real GDP grew by 2.0% in 2016/17 – Westpac

Australia: Annual National Accounts confirm real GDP grew by 2.0% in 2016/17 – WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Australia's annual national accounts confirm that the economy expanded by 2.0% in the 2016/17 financial year, matching the estimate reported by the quarterly accounts, published on September 6, notes Andrew Hanlan, Senior Economist at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“Across the expenditure items, there were some revisions.”
“Domestic demand grew by 2.0%, rounded up from 1.9%. An upward revision to public demand, to a blistering 5.2% from 4.6%, more than offset a downgrade of private demand, to 1.0% from 1.2%.”
“Consumer spending was marked down, to 2.1% from 2.4%.”
“Home building was upgraded, to 2.7% from 1.6%, a somewhat more resilient result, consistent with the strength in approvals.”
“Business investment was lowered, to -4.4% from -3.9%.”
“Exports and imports were not greatly altered, while the contribution from real net exports was rounded up, to -0.2ppts from -0.3ppts.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.