Citing Australian broadcaster ABC, Reuters reported on Tuesday that the trade ministers of Australia and China are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting next week.
No further details are provided about the same.
Market reaction
AUD/USD remains unimpressed by the above headline, trading pressured at 0.7038, as of writing. The pair is down 0.28% on the day.
