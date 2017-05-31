Skip to main content
Australia AiG Performance of Mfg Index: 54.8 (May) vs previous 59.2
Australia AiG Performance of Mfg Index: 54.8 (May) vs previous 59.2
17 minutes ago
South Korea Consumer Price Index Growth (YoY) registered at 2% above expectations (1.95%) in May
49 minutes ago
South Korea Consumer Price Index Growth meets forecasts (0.1%) in May
50 minutes ago
NZD/USD remains subdue at 0.7080 despite positive terms of trade
60 minutes ago
New Zealand Terms of Trade Index registered at 5.1% above expectations (3.9%) in 1Q
22:47 GMT
The USD is weakening against most of the G10 - ANZ
22:37 GMT
Macro FX ideas update - Westpac
22:34 GMT
NZD/USD MACD indicates downside pressure
22:02 GMT
Latest YouGov poll: 42% / 39%
21:40 GMT
Brazil Interest Rate Decision meets expectations (10.25%)
21:02 GMT
Canada to give around C$850 mln in aid to softwood lumber firms - Reuters
20:50 GMT
U.S. Commerce's Ross: Ideal window to complete NAFTA renegotiations is late Dec. or Jan.
20:47 GMT
WTI jumps on larger than expected draw in crude inventories
20:42 GMT
United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: -8.67M vs previous -1.5M
20:37 GMT
Forex today: dollar ends the month on the back foot, markets less positive on outlooks
20:30 GMT
Wall Street drops, ends the month higher
20:27 GMT
EUR/JPY intermarket: risk off keeps the bulls contained above key support
19:32 GMT
EUR/USD consolidates gains, remains near 2017 highs
19:20 GMT
US Pres. Trump: Will make my decision on Paris "very soon"
19:16 GMT
White House declines to say whether Trump has made a decision on withdrawing from Paris climate accord - Reuters
19:03 GMT
Load More content ...