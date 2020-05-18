Australia Agriculture Minister: There Is no trade war with China

Australia Agriculture Minister has stated that there Is no trade war with China. This follows news that Australia’s Agriculture Minister: Will consider going to the WTO on China barley tariffs. China's decision to impose a tariff of 80.5% on barley imports from Australia is "deeply disappointing", as stated by Australia's Minister for Trade Simon Birmingham said on Monday.
China has also blocked beef imports from four abattoirs. Such actions have come within weeks of Australia calling for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, sparking a furious response from China.
“We’ve made a request for me to be able to have discussions with my Chinese counterpart,” Simon Birmingham said on Monday. “That request has not been met with a call being accommodated at this stage.”
Market implications
There are obvious tensions brewing and this will not be an easy environment for AUD to continue to recover, which is otherwise enjoying a risk-on spell and weakness in the greenback. AUD/USD has climbed some 2% since last Friday.
