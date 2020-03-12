Australia actively considering an all of Europe travel ban – Daily Telegraph

Daily Telegraph is out with breaking news, citing that Australia is actively considering an all of Europe travel ban.
The news outlet adds that “the National Security Council has referred the suggestion to a medical panel for consideration. Comes hours after the US banned all travellers from Europe.”
AUD/USD reaction
AUD/USD remains depressed near daily lows of 0.6452 amid broad risk-aversion following US President Trump’s announcement, imposing a travel ban on Europe amid the coronavirus outbreak.
