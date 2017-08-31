Aussie offered below the trend line level despite upbeat Capex numberBy Omkar Godbole
The offered tone around the AUD/USD gathered pace below 0.7907 [resistance offered by the trend line sloping upwards from the Aug 16 low and Aug 24 low], even though the private capex rose 0.8% in Q, beating the estimate of 0.3% by a big margin.
The currency pair currently trades at the session low of 0.7890.
Aussie 10-year yield rallies
The 10-year government bond yield is up more than 6 basis points at 2.734%. Meanwhile, its US counterpart is flat lined around 2.148%. Despite the improvement in the Aussie-US 10-year yield spread, the AUD/USD is struggling to gather bullish momentum above 0.79 handle.
The currency pair clocked a high of 0.7923 earlier today before deflating to 0.7890 levels.
AUD/USD Technical Levels
A break above 0.7920 [4-hour 200-MA] would open up upside towards 0.7938 [4-hour 10-MA] and 0.7996 [Aug 29 high]. On the downside, breach of support at 0.7885 [rising trend line support on the daily chart] could yield a sell-off to 0.7866 [Aug 24 low] and 0.7832 [50-DMA].
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High
|1H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Low
|4H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High
|1D
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High
