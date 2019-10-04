Aussie retails sales miss expectations and Financial Stability Review arrives (AUD -10%)

- Retails sales: A softer than the expected after a notably weak -0.1% MoM, and 2.4% YoY in July.
- The Financial Stability Review: Despite these risks, the financial system is generally resilient.
The Aussie is flat following the release of the Australia August Retail Sales that have just arrived, normally a data set that causes a decent move, but ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls later today, the markets are thin and traders are sitting on their hands waiting for the outcome.
We had a softer than the expected after a notably weak -0.1% MoM, and 2.4% YoY in July.
The data arrived as follows:
0.4% MoM (estimate 0.5% ; previous -0.1%).
At the same time, the biannual RBA Financial Stability Review was released and we now await RBA Assistant Governor (Economic) Ellis who speaks in Geelong, 1:20 pm AEST.
About Retail Sales
They are released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it''s considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy. It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
The Financial Stability Review
- In Australia, yields have fallen substantially with asset prices rising further.
- The cuts to the cash rate, and the resulting reductions in borrowing rates, have contributed to a turnaround in some established housing markets.
- Despite slower economic growth domestically, businesses' profitability has remained around its historical average.
- A downturn in the global economy, asset price falls or reduced availability and increased cost of borrowing could be quickly transmitted to Australia through trade and financial links.
- In the current environment, there are many possible triggers for dislocation in financial markets.
- In the near term, risks from falls in housing prices have reduced but still exist.
- Despite these risks, the financial system is generally resilient.
About the Financial Stability Review
The Financial Stability Review provides the Bank's assessment of the current condition of the financial system and potential risks to financial stability. It contains a number of boxes on topics of special interest, along with occasional articles. The Review is issued half-yearly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2330 amid fresh political headlines
GBP/USD stays modestly changed after a positive day. Increasing support for the UK PM’s Brexit deal, challenges to the USD support the Cable. Eyes on the Brexit/political headlines, US data, and Fedspeak.
USD/JPY: ISM services sent pair to fresh one month low, now markets await NFP
The USD/JPY pair extended losses and fell from 107.05 to 106.48 to mark a fresh one month low on ISM services. US stock markets recovered off their lows on Thursday - All eyes on US jobs data.
Gold Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.
US NFP Preview: Gathered clouds
NFP are predicted to rise by 145,000 in September following August’s 130,000 gain. The unemployment rate should be unchanged at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings will rise 0.3% on the month and 3.2% on the year as in Aug.