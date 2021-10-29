Aussie Retail Sales smashed estimates but AUD steady

Australia September Retail Sales rose by 1.3% MoM seasonally adjusted vs estimates of 0.3% which is a big beat, especially when looking back to the prior month. Prior was -1.7%.

The data is snapping three negative months as the nation emerges out of lockdown but it is still below the months prior to the lockdowns.

However, under the new ABS release schedule, we don’t see the Q3 sales volumes data until next Thursday, when it should show a steep fall.

AUD/USD is steady around 0.7530 support although there are prospects of a deeper test of resistance in the 0.7560s for the day ahead.

AUD/USD weekly chart

AUD/USD 15-min chart

The price is resting at support and a move higher to break resistance could be an opportunity for a scalp into the 0.7560s as being a -272% measure of the correction;'s range of the hourly bullish impulse.

About Retail Sales

The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it's considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy. It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.