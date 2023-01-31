The primary gauge of Australia’s consumer spending, Retail Sales, is released as follows:
Australia Retail Sales (MoM) Dec: -3.9% (est -0.2%; prev 1.4%).
AUD/USD update
AUD/USD has been trying to break to the 38.2% Fibonacci as follows:
The data might just see the target reached as illustrated above. The analysis was drawn for the market open this week and has played out as a high-probability scenario considering the trapped volume as was explained in the following article: AUD/USD Price Analysis: Inside day Friday opens risk of a lower close on Monday, 0.7050 eyed
About Aussie Retail Sales
The data is released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) about 35 days after the month ends. It accounts for approximately 80% of total retail turnover in the country and, therefore, has a significant bearing on inflation and GDP. This leading indicator has a direct correlation with inflation and the growth prospects, impacting the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) interest rates decision and AUD valuation. The stats bureau uses the forward factor method, ensuring that the seasonal factors are not distorted by COVID-19 impacts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tumbles to near 0.7030 on downbeat Australian Retail Sales
The AUD/USD pair has sensed immense selling pressure and has dropped to near 0.7030 as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported downbeat monthly Retail Sales data (Dec). The economic data has shown a de-growth of 3.9% vs. the expectations of -0.3% and the prior release of 1.4%.
EUR/USD probes three-day downtrend near mid-1.0800s, Eurozone GDP, US Consumer Confidence eyed
EUR/USD licks its wounds near 1.0850 as traders reassess the previous bearish bias amid Tuesday’s sluggish mid-Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair also takes clues from the market’s sigh of relief after a downbeat start to the key week.
Gold declines toward $1,920 as Fed looks set to hike interest rates further
Gold price is scaling downside towards the immediate support of $1,920.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has been displaying a topsy-turvy move amid rising traction for the US Dollar Index (DXY) ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is scheduled for Wednesday.
Grayscale sued by competitor Osprey for misleading GBTC investors
Grayscale has been in a storm of allegations and defenses for months now as the asset management company has become a part of another lawsuit. However, this time, unlike its efforts against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Grayscale is the recipient of the lawsuit.
Stocks lower ahead of week filled with massive macro risks
US stocks are selling off in what will be a massive week of corporate earnings, three major central bank rate decisions (FOMC, ECB, and BOE), and an employment report that should keep wage pressures alive.