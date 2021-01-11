Aussie Retail Sales: AUD little changed on the data

The Australian Bureau of Statistics released its Australia November Retail Sales and said that it arrived +7.1 pct MoM s/adj vs the Reuters poll of +7.0 pct.

AUD/USD is lower on the day by over 0.5% but was little change on the data.

The greenback had been climbing from a nearly three-year low on Thursday as a rise in US yields helped fuel the unwinding of bearish bets on the currency.

Traders are taking profits against the euro and commodity complex, including the Aussie, in particular.

Description of Retail Sales

The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it''s considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy. It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.