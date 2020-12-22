The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics has arrived as follows:
- +7.0% MoM.
Australian Retail Sales soared, led by pre-Christmas shopping in a sign fourth-quarter economic growth will rebound strongly.
''Annual turnover jumped 13.2%, led by the country's second-most populous state of Victoria following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported.
The ABS will release its final estimate on Jan. 11,' Reuters noted.
AUD/USD update
The Australian dollar did not react to the news on the release, shedding just a couple of pips minutes afterwards from 0.7576 to a low of 0.7574.
Instead, the market is taking a breather in what are less liquid holiday conditions in a shortened week ahead of the Christmas break.
Overnight trade was volatile to start the week and there is now a sense of calm as the covid variant news is digested.
It was risk-off pertaining to the fears of prolonged and stricter lockdowns across the US and Europe and the high beta currencies, such as the Aussie, suffered an initial blow before reversing.
However, the weekly chart is offering a compelling case to the downside towards the end of summer highs of 0.7413 in a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the bullish impulse and extended W-formation:
Description of Retail Sales
The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it''s considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy.
It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
