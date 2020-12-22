The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics has arrived as follows:

+7.0% MoM.

Australian Retail Sales soared, led by pre-Christmas shopping in a sign fourth-quarter economic growth will rebound strongly.

''Annual turnover jumped 13.2%, led by the country's second-most populous state of Victoria following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported.

The ABS will release its final estimate on Jan. 11,' Reuters noted.

AUD/USD update

The Australian dollar did not react to the news on the release, shedding just a couple of pips minutes afterwards from 0.7576 to a low of 0.7574.

Instead, the market is taking a breather in what are less liquid holiday conditions in a shortened week ahead of the Christmas break.

Overnight trade was volatile to start the week and there is now a sense of calm as the covid variant news is digested.

It was risk-off pertaining to the fears of prolonged and stricter lockdowns across the US and Europe and the high beta currencies, such as the Aussie, suffered an initial blow before reversing.

However, the weekly chart is offering a compelling case to the downside towards the end of summer highs of 0.7413 in a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the bullish impulse and extended W-formation:

Description of Retail Sales

The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it''s considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy.

It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.