Aussie Retail Sales: -1.1% MoM vs +0.4% expected, AUD soft

Aussie Retail Sales have come in at -1.1% MoM vs +0.4% expected.

AUD/USD is a touch softer on the release, moving lower to test the resilience of 0.7740.

The data is subject to revision, so it does not usually receive too much attention in the markets.

''Retail turnover has been choppy through Nov - Jan due to both COVID disruptions ('mini-lockdowns' in several states) and shifts relating to 'Black Friday' sales and catch-up spend in Vic following the state's reopening,'' analysts at Westpac said.

''February saw yet more COVID disruptions, this time with Queensland and Victoria both instituting week-long lockdowns. Our Westpac Card Tracker suggests these had limited impact for the month as a whole.''

Description of the Retail Sales

The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it's considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy.

It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term.

Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.