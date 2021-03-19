Aussie Retail Sales: -1.1% MoM vs +0.4% expected, AUD soft

Aussie Retail Sales have come in at -1.1% MoM vs +0.4% expected.
AUD/USD is a touch softer on the release, moving lower to test the resilience of 0.7740.
The data is subject to revision, so it does not usually receive too much attention in the markets.
''Retail turnover has been choppy through Nov - Jan due to both COVID disruptions ('mini-lockdowns' in several states) and shifts relating to 'Black Friday' sales and catch-up spend in Vic following the state's reopening,'' analysts at Westpac said.
''February saw yet more COVID disruptions, this time with Queensland and Victoria both instituting week-long lockdowns. Our Westpac Card Tracker suggests these had limited impact for the month as a whole.''
Description of the Retail Sales
The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it's considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy.
It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term.
Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after failing at critical juncture
EUR/USD failed to recover beyond the 1.2000 threshold and resumed its decline, amid soaring yields underpinning the dollar. EMA ruled that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 after another failure to cross monthly hurdle
GBP/USD stays depressed after fifth rejection from the key resistance. 200-SMA, three-day-old rising trend line probe short-term sellers. Downward sloping RSI favor sellers, bulls have a bumpy road beyond 1.4000.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 after another failure to cross monthly hurdle
GBP/USD stays depressed after fifth rejection from the key resistance. 200-SMA, three-day-old rising trend line probe short-term sellers. Downward sloping RSI favor sellers, bulls have a bumpy road beyond 1.4000.
BoJ Preview: Policy review to focus on yield curve control framework and ETF-buying
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is widely expected to keep its policy rate steady at -0.1% following the two-day policy meeting ending on Friday. More importantly, the BoJ will release the findings of its policy review alongside the policy statement.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE is back on track to hit all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for a bit, but it’s ready for another leg up as it faces weak resistance ahead. The digital asset is aiming for a breakout of a key pattern formed on the 12-hour chart.