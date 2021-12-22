Aussie PM Morrison: The national cabinet has agreed to respond to the covid surge

"The national cabinet has agreed to respond to the covid surge," Aussie PM Scott Morrison crossed wires while speaking after a snap cabinet meeting.

The Aussie leader said, per ABC News, that the national cabinet focused on three specific areas namely The public health social measures, Australia's vaccination program, TTIQ: Trace, Trace, Isolate and Quarantine.

“The medical expert panel has set forward a series of recommendations about what should be done in those areas,” added Aussie PM Morrison.

The national leader also mentioned that mask-wearing in indoor spaces in public spaces is highly recommended.

Additional comments

One of the main things we agreed on today is, we do not want to go back to lockdowns.

My main message is: stay calm, get your booster, follow the common sense behavioural measures.

We've all seen the terrible queues and the long waits people have had. Some 20 to 25% of those people waiting are not symptomatic, they're not a close or casual contact.

They just want to travel to another state. This is putitng unneccessary pressure of the system.

There was a positive discussion and the medical expert panel will give further advice on whether testing is required at all for travel, or if we can move to the more simple measure of RAT (rapid antigen testing) which will reduce those queues.

AUD/USD refreshes intraday low

Following the news, AUD/USD drops further towards 0.7100, down 0.35% around 0.7130 heading into Wednesday’s European session. It's worth noting that Aussie cabinet's rejection to cut the gap between two vaccine shots and booster, currently around 5 months, seems to have weighed on the AUD/USD prices, as markets expected a bit short timespan to battle the pandemic.

