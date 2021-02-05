Aussie Dec Retail Sales: -4.1 PCT MoM, 0.1 improvement on prelim', AUD firm

Retail Sales has been released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
The market was looking for revisions to the preliminary estimates of Australia December retail trade that showed a -4.2% fall and for the new data to shed some more light on the month and Dec quarter.
Retail Sales
-4.1 PCT MoM, in a 0.1 improvement on preliminary.
AUD/USD update
The data has arrived during a busy Reserve Bank of Australia update today.
The events were including Governor Lowe appearing before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics as well as the February Statement on Monetary Policy.
An analysis of the Aussie can be read in the prior article: RBA's Lowe: Interest rates are going to be low for quite a while yet, where the price is trapped between daily support and resistance.
Daily AUD/USD chart
Description of the Retail Sales
The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it''s considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy. It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
