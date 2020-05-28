Australia's Private Capital Expenditure released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics has been released.
- Australia Q1 new capital expenditure -1.6 pct QoQr s/adj (Reuters poll -2.6 pct).
- Australia Q1 building CAPEX -1.1 pct QoQ, s/adj.
- Australia Q1 plant/machinery capex -2.3 pct QoQ, s/adj.
- Australia latest estimate 2020/21 CAPEX A$0.0 bln – ABS.
- Australia latest estimate 2019/20 CAPEX A$+115.4 bln – ABS.
- Australia latest estimate 2020/21 CAPEX A$90.89 bln – ABS.
Description of CAPEX
The Private Capital Expenditure released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics measures current and future capital expenditure intentions of the private sector. It is considered as an indicator for inflationary pressures. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
