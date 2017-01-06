Aus treasurer Morrison: Australia’s growth story positive, but risks still persist

Aus treasurer Morrison: Australia’s growth story positive, but risks still persistBy Dhwani Mehta
Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison is on the wires now, hinting at a weaker GDP report due next week in his speech at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia summit in Canberra.
Key Quotes via AFR
Australia's overall growth trajectory remains positive, but "that is not to say that there are no risks to this growth story"
"There are risks around the momentum in household consumption as well as uncertainty around dwelling investment and non-mining business investment."