Aus press: Govt set to pull the trigger on limiting gas exports within days

Aus press: Govt set to pull the trigger on limiting gas exports within daysBy Dhwani Mehta
The Australian Financial Review (AFR) out with the latest headlines, citing that the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) warned in its report of a significant risk of a gas shortage in eastern states over the next two years.
The AFR further stated that Australia’s PM Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy PM are expected to brief the industry leaders in Sydney on Monday, which would secure more gas for the domestic market as close as being be enacted Tuesday
