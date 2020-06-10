- AUD/USD resumes its uptrend and hits session highs above 0.7000.
- The US dollar loses ground on Fed easing speculation.
- Aussie rally might extend beyond mid-term highs at 0.7024/32 – Credit Suisse
The Australian dollar has resumed its near-term uptrend on Wednesday, with the US dollar weighed by Fed easing speculation ahead of June’s monetary policy meeting. The pair bounced up from the mid-range of 0.6900 reaching session highs at 0.7019 before consolidating above 0.6985.
US Dollar loses ground ahead of Fed’s meeting
The AUD/USD appreciated on Wednesday against a softer US dollar. Market speculation that the US Federal Reserve might be considering to control the yield curve after the recent rise on US bonds has been weighing heavily on the US dollar, which depreciated against its main rivals on Wednesday.
Investors remain cautious, with all eyes on the outcome of a two-day Fed monetary policy meeting later today. The bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark rate unchanged at 0% - 0.25%until the economy shows clear signs of recovery from the coronavirus shutdown, but some investors anticipate that the Fed might introduce specific measures to hold down 10-year government bond yields.
AUD/USD: expected to break 0.7024/32, highs – Credit Suisse
The FX analysis team at Credit Suisse sees the AUD is consolidating near the current year highs at 0.7024/32 before resuming the uptrend, “An eventual sustained closing break above 0.7032 and then 0.7041 would further reinforce the view of a broader change in trend to the upside, with resistance then seen initially at July 2019 high and 78.6% retracement of the April 2019/March 2020 downfall at 0.7082/92, before the 61.8% retracement of the fall from 2018 at 0.7133/40.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near fresh highs ahead of the Fed’s decision
EUR/USD is trading at the highest since March, but below 1.14 as the dollar retreats ahead of the Fed's decision. US inflation shrank by more than anticipated in May. Several ECB members will be speaking during the day and coronavirus figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD has 1.28 in its sights amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2750, advancing toward 1.28, the highest since March amid US dollar weakness. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out which businesses may reopen. The Fed decision is awaited.
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The crypto market takes one more day to decide the direction to follow, and it also consumes the patience of the investors. The solution to the current scenarios is imminent since there is no obstacle-free space in the upside, and can break the limits of patience underneath.
Gold: Hits 1-week high, lacks follow-through ahead of FOMC
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move and climbed to one-week tops, around the $1725 region after softer-than-expected US CPI figures.
WTI: Heavy around $38 amid US inventories build, risk-off, eyes on EIA
WTI (July futures on Nymex) has bounced-off the daily low of 37.78 but is not out of the woods yet heading into the US Crude Stocks Change data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) later on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.