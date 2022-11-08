- AUDUSD renews intraday low as market sentiment sours during a sluggish session.
- China reports highest fresh covid numbers since April, fresh statistics from Australia arrived mixed.
- Light calendar could restrict the pair’s moves ahead of US/China inflation, RBA’s Lowe could entertain intraday traders.
AUDUSD renews its intraday low around 0.6465 while printing mild losses during the early Tuesday morning in Europe. The Aussie pair’s latest losses snap a two-day uptrend while probing the bulls at a one-week high. In doing so, the quote justifies its risk-barometer status while also tracing mixed signals from Aussie data.
National Australia Bank’s (NAB) Business Conditions eased to 22 in October from 25 prior, versus 20 forecast. Further, the NAB Business Confidence slumped to 0 during the stated month compared to the market’s consensus of reprinting 5 figure.
Earlier in the day, Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence slumped to -6.9% in November versus -0.9% prior. Further, the weekly print of ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence dropped to the lowest levels since April 2020, to 78.7 at the latest. The details of the report also mentioned that the inflation expectations were the highest since the data was first released in April 2010.
Elsewhere, China reported the biggest jump in the fresh daily coronavirus numbers since April, which in turn justifies the dragon nation’s previous defense of the zero-covid policy.
Furthermore, indecision over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move and the cautious mood ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October, as well as the US mid-term election, also underpin the US dollar’s corrective bounce.
While portraying the mood, the US stock futures print mild losses whereas the US Treasury yields grind higher and the US Dollar Index (DXY) recover from the eight-day low.
Looking forward, comments from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe will be crucial for the AUDUSD pair traders amid the recently downbeat statements from the Aussie central bankers that weighed on the quote previously. Also important will be the risk catalysts and the inflation numbers from the US and China, up for publishing on Thursday.
Technical analysis
AUDUSD retreats from the 0.6410-15 resistance confluence including the 50-DMA and a one-month-old descending trend line, which in turn directs sellers toward the 10-DMA support near 0.6420.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6464
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|0.6479
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6351
|Daily SMA50
|0.6522
|Daily SMA100
|0.6719
|Daily SMA200
|0.6969
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6491
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6406
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6493
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6439
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6427
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6375
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6343
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6511
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6543
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6595
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD battles parity amid the USD rebound
EURUSD is trading close to parity, turning south amid a renewed uptick in the US Dollar. Investors remain on the sidelines in anticipation of the critical US inflation data later this week. Encouraging Eurozone Sentix data underpins the Euro ahead of the Retail Sales report.
GBPUSD attempts a rebound from 1.1500 as US recession fears escalate
GBPUSD has sensed an intermediate cushion around 1.1500 ahead of US mid-elections. US recession fears have inched higher led by higher inflationary pressures and aggressive policy tightening. Discussions between UK PM and EC President have brought a sense of optimism to the post-Brexit arrangement.
Gold clings to 50DMA before the next push higher toward $1,700 Premium
Gold price is moving back and forth in a tight range below the multi-week highs of $1,683, as bulls gather strength before resuming the uptrend. However, a sense of caution prevails, as investors prefer to stay on the sidelines ahead of the critical CPI release from the United States later in the week.
Investors speculate Alameda is pulling liquidity as crypto market nosedives
FTT price noted a further decline on Monday after the Alameda balance sheet controversy intensified following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried's(SBF) comments.
US Mid-term Elections: Republicans to win
US Mid-term elections appear likely to result in the Republicans winning both Houses. This may very well be taken as a positive for equity markets over coming days. The Biden administration, while welcomed to office by financial markets, has nonetheless delivered on being a very big spending government.