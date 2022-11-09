- A combination of factors prompts some selling around AUDUSD on Wednesday.
- Elevated US bond yields and a softer risk tone help revive demand for the USD.
- Not-so-hawkish remarks by RBA Deputy Governor Bullock weigh on the Aussie.
The AUDUSD pair comes under some selling pressure on Wednesday and extends the overnight late pullback from mid-0.6500s or its highest level since September 23. The pair drops to the 0.6470 area during the first half of the European session and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak amid a modest US Dollar uptick.
In fact, the USD Index stages a goodish bounce from a seven-week low touched the previous day and is supported by a combination of factors. Despite reduced bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, the markets are still pricing in at least a 50 bps rate hike in December. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and helps revive the USD demand. This, along with a fresh leg down in the equity markets, offers additional support to the safe-haven buck and contributes to driving flows away from the risk-sensitive Aussie.
Adding to this, the not-so-hawkish remarks by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Michele Bullock weighs on the domestic currency. Speaking about the economic outlook, Bullock noted that there are good reasons to think we are approaching the peak of inflation this cycle. This suggests that the RBA could further slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle and exerts some pressure on the Australian Dollar. The combination of the aforementioned fundamental factors supports prospects for a further intraday depreciating move for the AUDUSD pair.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, traders on Wednesday will take cues from speeches by New York Fed President John Williams and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUDUSD pair. The focus, however, will remain glued to the latest US consumer inflation figures, due on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6473
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|0.6504
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6363
|Daily SMA50
|0.6515
|Daily SMA100
|0.6714
|Daily SMA200
|0.6966
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6551
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6444
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6493
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.651
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6485
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6449
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6393
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6342
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6607
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6662
Recommended content
Editors' Picks
EURUSD drops toward 1.0050 as US Dollar stabilizes
EURUSD remains on the back foot while eyeing 1.0050 in early European trading. The US Dollar stabilizes, awaiting clarity on the US midterm election results, with a potential Republican victory and a government gridlock. Speeches from Fed and ECB officials are next in focus.
GBPUSD slips below 1.1450 amid risk-aversion
GBPUSD extended its daily slide below 1.1450 after having pierced through the 1.1500 level in the European session. Investors are trading with caution, awaiting the US Midterm Election results ahead of the critical inflation data while the US Dollar preserves its strength.
Gold trades with modest losses, downside seems cushioned
Gold retreats from over a one-month high touched on Tuesday amid a modest USD uptick. Reviving safe-haven demand offers support to the XAUUSD and helps limit the downside.
FTT collapse: How $1,000,000 invested in FTT was slashed to $180,000 overnight
Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange was the fourth largest by trade volume until rumors of a bank run drained it of reputedly all its Bitcoin reserves. As a result of this 94% of SBF’s net worth of $16 billion was wiped out overnight.
Can mid-terms start a bull market?
US Mid-term exit polls do have a hint of Republican favour about them. It is very early at this stage, but could there be a growing political swing capable of creating a lasting bottom for the US stock market?