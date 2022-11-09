AUDUSD Price Analysis: Bulls capitalize a corrective move to the 20-EMA around 0.6500

- Aussie bulls have sensed a decent buying interest around the 20-EMA at 0.6500.
- A recovery in the cheerful market mood has trimmed the DXY’s appeal.
- Declining price growth in China has also supported the antipodean.
The AUDUSD pair has refreshed its day’s high at 0.6518 led by tailwinds of a decline in the US dollar index (DXY) and China’s inflation data. The mighty DXY is declining toward Tuesday’s low at 109.35 as the positive risk profile has strengthened again.
The 10-year US Treasury yields remain steady around 4.14% amid equal odds for the 50 and 75 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its December monetary policy, as per the CME FedWatch tool.
China’s inflation rate has remained lower at 2.1% than the estimates of 2.4% and the prior release of 2.8%. This has triggered expectations of monetary policy easing by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). Being a leading trading partner of China, the antipodean will get strengthened.
On an hourly scale, the asset has rebounded after testing the demand zone placed in the 0.6500 area. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6505 has acted as major support for the counter. Also, the 50-EMA at 0.6473 is continuously advancing, which adds to the upside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is attempting to cross the 60.00 hurdle. An occurrence of the same will trigger an upside momentum.
Should the asset break above Tuesday’s high at 0.6551, Aussie bulls will drive the asset towards the round-level resistance at 0.6600, followed by September 21 high at around 0.6700.
On the flip side, the Greenback bulls will regain control if the asset drops below Monday’s low at 0.6406, which will drag the asset towards October 31 low at 0.6368. A slippage below the latter will exploit the asset to display more downside to near November 3 low at 0.6272.
AUDUSD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6506
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6504
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6363
|Daily SMA50
|0.6515
|Daily SMA100
|0.6714
|Daily SMA200
|0.6966
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6551
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6444
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6493
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.651
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6485
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6449
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6393
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6342
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6607
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6662
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
