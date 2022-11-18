- AUDUSD snaps two-day downtrend, pares the first weekly loss in five.
- Two-day-old descending resistance line challenges buyers amid downbeat oscillators.
- Convergence of 200-EMA, fortnight-long ascending trend line appears a tough nut to crack for the bears.
AUDUSD remains mildly bid around 0.6700 as bears take a breather after a two-day downtrend during Friday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Aussie pair keeps the late Thursday’s rebound from the 50-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to trim the first weekly loss in five.
That said, the quote’s latest upside approaches a downwards-sloping trend line from Wednesday, around 0.6730, to convince buyers.
Following that, a run-up towards refreshing the monthly top, currently around 0.6800, can’t be ruled out.
However, the bearish signals from the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) join the steady Relative Strength Index (RSI), placed at 14, to keep the sellers hopeful.
As a result, the quote’s pullback towards the 50-EMA, close to 0.6640 at the latest, appears more likely.
It’s worth noting, however, that the AUDUSD weakness past 0.6640 could quickly drag the pair towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of November 03-15 upside, near 0.6535.
Though, the 200-EMA and an ascending trend line from November 03, close to 0.6520 as we write, could challenge the AUDUSD bears afterward.
Overall, the AUDUSD price remains on the bear’s radar unless it stays below 0.67360 hurdle.
AUDUSD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6702
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.669
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6499
|Daily SMA50
|0.6498
|Daily SMA100
|0.6697
|Daily SMA200
|0.695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6751
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6634
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6717
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6387
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6679
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6707
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6632
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6575
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6809
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6867
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD bounces off 50-EMA but recovery needs validation from 0.6730
AUDUSD remains mildly bid around 0.6700 as bears take a breather after a two-day downtrend during Friday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair keeps the late Thursday’s rebound from the 50-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to trim the first weekly loss in five.
EURUSD teases sellers below 1.0400 with eyes on ECB’s Lagarde
EURUSD lacks clear direction around 1.0365 during early Friday, after printing the first daily loss in three. The major currency pair trims the weekly gains amid a sluggish session ahead of a speech from ECB President Christine Lagarde.
Gold licks its wounds around $1,770 amid sluggish markets
Gold price probes the two-day downtrend as it prints mild gains around $1,762 during Friday’s Asian session. The precious metal remains on the way to posting the first weekly loss in three. The bullion’s latest gains could be linked to the technical rebound amid a light calendar and sluggish macros.
This is why Ethereum traders are better off with short positions
Ethereum price is in a consolidative phase as it hovers below a crucial resistance level. While a quick move to the upside to collect liquidity is likely, traders should not confuse this for a bullish directional bias.
Markets are entirely in thrall to interest rates
Broader markets are entirely in thrall to interest rates. Air pockets lower were evident in virtually every asset class as US 10-year Treasury yields climbed after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said policymakers should increase interest rates to 5% to 5.25% to curb inflation.