- AUDUSD licks its wounds after a downbeat start to the week.
- Oscillators suggest further downside, weekly resistance line challenge buyers.
- Fortnight-old horizontal support region restrict short-term AUDUSD downside.
- Buyers need validation from October’s peak to retake control.
AUDUSD remains defensive around 0.6430 after reversing from the 200-HMA support heading into Monday’s European session.
Even so, the Aussie pair remains below a weekly resistance line amid bearish MACD and RSI signals.
As a result, the quote is likely to witness further downside, which in turn highlights the 200-HMA support near 0.6410.
Following that, the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of the AUDUSD pair’s October 21-27 advances, respectively near 0.6370 and 0.6330, could probe the downside moves.
In a case where the AUDUSD prices remain weak past 0.6330, a two-week-old horizontal support zone near 0.6270 will be crucial for sellers to watch as a downside break of the same could probe the yearly low surrounding 0.6170.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need a successful break of the aforementioned weekly resistance line, close to 0.6475 at the latest.
Even if the AUDUSD price remains firmer past 0.6475, the pair buyers may wait for a clear upside break of the previous monthly top surrounding 0.6550 to please the buyers.
That said, the 0.6500 round figure may offer an intermediate halt during the run-up.
AUDUSD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.643
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51%
|Today daily open
|0.6463
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6342
|Daily SMA50
|0.6531
|Daily SMA100
|0.6724
|Daily SMA200
|0.6972
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6483
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6285
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6493
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6407
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6361
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6337
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6212
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6139
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6535
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6608
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6733
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
