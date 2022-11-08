- AUDUSD managed to erase its daily losses but lost its recovery momentum.
- US Dollar holds its ground amid cautious market mood.
- Investors will keep a close eye on Wall Street in the absence of high-impact data releases.
AUDUSD came under bearish pressure and dropped to a fresh daily low below 0.6450 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. Although the pair managed to erase its daily losses in the European session, it lost its recovery momentum before reading 0.6500. As of writing, AUDUSD was virtually unchanged on the day at 0.6478.
Eyes on US stocks
Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that the National Australia Bank's Business Conditions Index declined to 22 in October from 25 in September. Additionally, the Business Confidence Index fell to 0 from 5. Combined with the disappointing sentiment data, the risk-averse market environment forced AUDUSD to continue to push lower.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index holds in positive territory near 110.50 after having registered modest losses on Monday. Nevertheless, US stock index futures are up between 0.35% and 0.6% on the day and a positive opening in Wall Street could allow risk flows to dominate the action in financial markets.
The NFIB Business Optimism Index in the US declined to 91.3 in October from 92.1 in September but this data failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
Later in the session, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for November will be the only data featured in the US economic docket. The US Mid-Term Elections will also take place but the outcome is likely to be finalized toward the end of the week.
AUDUSD technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6472
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.6479
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6351
|Daily SMA50
|0.6522
|Daily SMA100
|0.6719
|Daily SMA200
|0.6969
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6491
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6406
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6493
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6439
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6427
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6375
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6343
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6511
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6543
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6595
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD struggles to hold above 1.0000
Following a modest rebound witnessed in the early European session on Tuesday, EURUSD has found it difficult to hold above parity. The US Dollar (USD) stays relatively resilient against its major rivals as investors remain cautious on the US midterm election day.
GBPUSD retreats to 1.1450 area following recovery attempt
GBPUSD has failed to gather bullish momentum after having climbed toward 1.1500 earlier in the day and retreated to the 1.1450 area. The souring market mood helps the US Dollar preserve its strength heading into the American session and weighs on the pair.
Gold keeps sight on $1,683 whilst above $1,660
Gold price is pausing its corrective downside as subdued US Treasury yields lend support. The US Dollar rebounds firmly amid a cautious market mood on Mid-term Elections Day. XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful amid powerful support aligned at $1,660.
MATIC price tests critical support after a 10% drop as the crypto market loses $40 billion
MATIC price is declining considerably on Tuesday due to the impact of FTT-induced market volatility. The altcoin has been shielded from excessive drawdown thanks to its recent developments.
US Mid-term Elections: Republicans to win
US Mid-term elections appear likely to result in the Republicans winning both Houses. This may very well be taken as a positive for equity markets over coming days.