AUDUSD eases to near 0.6400 as consumer inflation expectations escalate, US CPI eyed

- AUDUSD has slipped marginally to near 0.6400 as Australian consumer inflation expectations sky-rocketed.
- US yields are facing pressure led by falling bets for a fifth consecutive 75 bps rate by the Fed.
- RBA Bullock is of the view that the central bank has already rates aggressively.
The AUDUSD pair has sensed selling pressure at 0.6440 and has slipped to near 0.6410 in the Tokyo session. The asset has faced a minor sell-off despite a subdued performance by the US dollar index (DXY). Meanwhile, the risk-on profile has attempted a rebound as S&P500 futures have displayed signs of recovery after a bearish Wednesday.
The DXY is failing to cross the immediate hurdle of 110.40. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields are continuously facing downside pressure and have dropped below 4.09%. Declining chances for a fifth consecutive 75 basis point (bps) rate hike, as per the CME FedWatch tool, is weighing pressure on returns generated by US government bonds.
It seems that the release of a higher-than-projected Australian Consumer Inflation Expectation has impacted Aussie bulls. The University of Melbourne released the Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations at 6.0% against the projections of 5.7% and the prior release of 5.4%. Inflationary pressures in the Australian economy are skyrocketing and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has trimmed the pace of hikes in the Official Cash Rate (OCR).
RBA Governor Philip Lowe might face problems in containing the price pressures as the current pace in rate hikes is not in the status quo with other global central banks. On the contrary, RBA Deputy Governor Michele Bullock cited that, “we have already raised rates aggressively.” However, the gate for faster rate hikes is open if inflation doesn’t come down as expected.
On Thursday, the US inflation figures will remain in the spotlight. As per the preliminary estimates, the headline US CPI will decline to 8.0% vs. the prior release of 8.2%. Also, the core CPI is seen marginally lower at 6.5%.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6419
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6424
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.637
|Daily SMA50
|0.6507
|Daily SMA100
|0.6709
|Daily SMA200
|0.6963
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6522
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6415
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6493
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6456
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6481
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6385
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6346
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6278
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6493
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6561
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6601
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD holds lower ground below 0.6450 on RBA commentary
AUDUSD is feeling the pull of gravity, eyeing 0.6400 in Thursday's Asian trading, as investors digest the latest comments from the RBA officials. The US Dollar pauses its recovery, as the Treasury yields sink ahead of the critical US inflation data.
EURUSD flirts with parity as ECB Bulletin, US inflation data loom
EURUSD aptly portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US inflation data during early Thursday. In doing so, the major currency pair fades the late Wednesday’s corrective bounce off 0.9992. It’s worth noting that the quote reversed from a two-month high the previous day amid a broad risk-off mood.
Gold retreats from $1,700 as DXY turns subdued, US Inflation a key event ahead
Gold price (XAUUSD) has witnessed fresh demand from around $1,702.00 in the Tokyo session as the US dollar index (DXY) is displaying a subdued performance. The DXY is striving for a break above the intraday hurdle of 110.40.
Bitcoin Price: Levels traders should watch during Thursday's US CPI announcement
Bitcoin price experienced a monstrous decline on November 9. On November 10, the United States updates the Consumer Price Index. Historically the CPI release dates tend to be very volatile trading days. Key levels have been defined for traders to consider.
US Inflation Preview: Markets set to seize on falling Core CPI to revive pivot play, three scenarios Premium
Will Christmas come early? That is what investors seem to be craving for, jumping on good news to rise and dusting off depressing developments. The reaction to the all-important CPI report for October is set to be no different. And probably stronger.