AUDUSD dribbles around mid-0.6700s ahead of Australia employment data

- AUDUSD remains pressured after reversing from a two-month high.
- Downbeat sentiment, fears emanating from China keep sellers hopeful.
- Jobs report will be the key as upbeat Aussie Wage Price Index challenged RBA doves.
AUDUSD holds onto the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels in three months as traders await Australia’s monthly employment data on early Thursday in Asia. That said, the Aussie pair remains pressured around 0.6730 by the press time.
The market’s risk-off mood triggered the AUDUSD pair’s U-turn from the multi-day high on Wednesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair failed to cheer a three-year high print of Australia’s Wage Price Index for the third quarter (Q3), to 3.1% YoY versus 3.0% expected and 2.6% prior.
The chatters surrounding rocket fires in Poland and China Covid woes joined upbeat US Retail Sales data to weigh on the sentiment.
The news that Russian-made rockets were fired at Poland and killed two people initially soured sentiment. The same triggered emergency meetings of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Group of Seven (G7), which in turn favored the US Dollar (USD) due to its safe-haven appeal. However, the updates shared by the Associated Press (AP) quoted an anonymous US official’s findings while mentioning that the missile may have been fired by Ukraine, which in turn allowed Moscow the criticize Kyiv for the same and worsen the mood.
Elsewhere, China’s Coronavirus numbers reached the highest levels since April 2021 and raised fears of more lockdowns in the world’s largest industrial player, as well as Australia’s key customer.
Moving on, US Retail Sales growth rose by 1.3% MoM in October versus 1.0% expected and 0.0% prior. The details suggest that the Retail Sales ex Autos also grew 1.3% MoM compared to 0.4% market consensus and 0.1% previous readings. Further, US Industrial Production contracted by 0.1% in October versus 0.2% forecast and 0.1% prior (revised from 0.4%).
It’s worth noting that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials didn’t praise the strong Retail Sales data and kept suggesting a softer rate hike in their latest public speeches, which in turn kept Wall Street in the red but weighed on the US 10-year Treasury yields.
Alternatively, strong numbers of Australia’s Q3 Wage Price Index challenged the bearish bias surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). However, it all depends upon today’s Employment Change, expected 15K versus 0.9K prior, as well as the Unemployment Rate that is likely to increase to 3.6% versus 3.5% previous readings. Should the jobs report fail to shake the current market view of easy rate hikes from the RBA, the AUDUSD may witness further downside amid grim sentiment.
Technical analysis
AUDUSD needs to stay beyond a seven-month-old descending trend line, previous resistance around 0.6730, to keep buyers directed towards the 200-DMA hurdle surrounding 0.6950.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6734
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46%
|Today daily open
|0.6765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6455
|Daily SMA50
|0.65
|Daily SMA100
|0.67
|Daily SMA200
|0.6954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6798
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6686
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6717
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6387
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6755
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6728
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6701
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6637
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6589
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6813
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6925
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD dribbles around mid-0.6700s ahead of Australia employment data
AUDUSD holds onto the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels in three months as traders await Australia’s monthly employment data on early Thursday in Asia. The market’s risk-off mood triggered the AUDUSD pair’s U-turn from the multi-day high on Wednesday.
EURUSD sees more upside above 1.0400 as fears of geopolitical tensions vaporize
The EURUSD pair has rebounded after retracing to near 1.0355 in the early Asian session. The asset is majorly sideways but is expected to pick up momentum after crossing the immediate of 1.0400 decisively.
Gold takes a respite, as buyers’ eye $1800 on soft US Dollar
Gold Price creeps lower after testing the weekly high around $1786 on Wednesday following the release of mixed data from the United States, which spurred a risk-off impulse, bolstering the US Dollar (USD).
Why traders should keep their eyes on dYdX price for the rest of November
dYdX price should be on every trader's watchlist. After outperforming nearly all cryptos this month, the technicals suggest more gains could occur. Key levels have been defined to gauge DYDX’s next potential move.
Is the resilient consumer a problem for the Fed?
Retail sales increased again in October with support across stores types, particularly autos and gas stations. Despite the apparent endurance, consumers are struggling to keep up the pace. Last time credit card borrowing was growing like it is now, we were heading into the 2008-2009 recession.