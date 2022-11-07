- AUDUSD reverses an early dip to the 0.6400 mark amid fresh USD selling.
- Friday’s mixed NFP report and the risk-on-impulse weigh on the buck.
- China’s zero-COVID policy, recession fears might cap gains for the pair.
The AUDUSD pair attracts some buying in the vicinity of the 0.6400 mark on Monday and fills the weekly bearish gap opening during the first half of the European session. The pair hits a fresh daily high in the last hour, albeit lacks follow-through and remains below the 0.6500 psychological level.
The US Dollar struggles to preserve its modest intraday gains and turns lower for the second successive day, which, in turn, is seen offering some support to the AUDUSD pair. The mixed results from the US monthly jobs report released on Friday fueled speculations that the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of its policy tightening. This, along with a positive turnaround in the global risk sentiment, weighs on the safe-haven greenback and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.
That said, growing market worries about the headwinds stemming from China's commitment to maintaining its economically disruptive zero-COVID policy might keep a lid on the optimistic move. Apart from this, elevated US Treasury bond yields should act as a tailwind for the greenback and contribute to capping the upside for the AUDUSD pair, at least for the time being. Traders might also prefer to wait for a fresh catalyst from the US consumer inflation figures on Thursday.
Even from a technical perspective, spot prices are yet to confirm a convincing breakout through a downward sloping trend-line extending from the August monthly swing high. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases on Monday, the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move for the AUDUSD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6461
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6463
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6342
|Daily SMA50
|0.6531
|Daily SMA100
|0.6724
|Daily SMA200
|0.6972
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6483
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6285
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6493
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6407
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6361
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6337
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6212
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6139
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6535
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6608
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6733
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EURUSD consolidates gains below parity
EURUSD has gone into a consolidation phase after having failed to clear 1.000 in the early European session. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, market participants will keep a close eye on the performance of Wall Street's main indexes.
GBPUSD extends gains above 1.1450 as risk flows smash the USD
GBPUSD is extending gains above 1.1450 in early European trading hours, as the US Dollar sees fresh selling amid a risk-on market profile. UK FinMin Hunt eyes GBP60 billion worth of tax hike and spending cuts in the Budget. Fedspeak in focus.
Gold sits near multi-week high, around $1.680 amid weaker USD
Gold attracts some dip-buying on Monday, though lacks bullish conviction. Renewed USD selling bias offers support to the dollar-denominated XAUUSD. Elevated US bond yields and the risk-on impulse caps the upside for the metal.
How to prepare for the next 20% move in Luna Classic?
Luna Classic price bounced off a critical support level and retested an important level, as discussed in the previous article. However, this move seems to have come undone, and LUNC is back to square one.
Fed stays strong against inflation
The Fed hiked by 75 bps as expected and initially had bullish stock hopes firing. The Fed said, in its statement, that it would consider the impact of monetary tightening lags as it moved forward.