- The aussie remains close to two-week lows at 0.6270.
- A hawkish Fed has given a fresh boost to the USD.
- Weak services PMI data has dented greenback's strength.
The aussie is suffering on Thursday against a stronger greenback, following the Fed’s hawkish message after Wednesday’s monetary policy decision. The pair attempted to bounce up from 2-week lows at 0.9270 earlier today, although it was unable to find acceptance above 0.9300.
Fed’s hawkish rhetoric has boosted the greenback
The US dollar is rallying across the board after, buoyed by the Federal Reserve President Powell’s comments reiterating the bank’s commitment to continue tightening borrowing costs until inflation returns to the 2% target.
As was widely expected, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by 0.75%, the fourth such increase in a row. Beyond that, Fed’s Powell denied suggestions that the bank might have overtightened and signaled that interest rates may peak at levels beyond market expectations, which sent the dollar and US Treasury bonds surging.
The greenback has gone through a slight pullback on the US trading session, following weaker-than-expected US services’ activity data, although it has pared losses shortly afterwards.
According to data released by the Institute for Supply Management, October’s Services PMI slowed down to 54.4, from 56.7 in September, beyond the consensus of 55.5, with the employment and new orders gauges posting sharper than expected declines. These figures have dented the USD strength.
Earlier today, preliminary figures anticipated that non-farm productivity expanded well below expectations in the third quarter: 0.3% against the consensus 0.6%, with unit labor costs slowing down to 3.5% from 8.9% in the previous quarter.
On the positive side, initial jobless claims increased by 217K in the week of October 20 against expectations of a 220K rise.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6293
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.91
|Today daily open
|0.6351
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6343
|Daily SMA50
|0.6554
|Daily SMA100
|0.6736
|Daily SMA200
|0.6979
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6493
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6348
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6272
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6403
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6437
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6302
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6253
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6591
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
