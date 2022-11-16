- AUDUSD struggles for clear direction at the highest levels in two months.
- Mixed concerns over the rockets fired toward Poland, cautious mood ahead of the key data/events challenge momentum traders.
- US Retail Sales, Australia employment data will be closely observed for immediate directions.
AUDUSD grinds higher around the intraday top but stays mostly unchanged on a day as the quote seesaws around 0.6760 heading into Wednesday’s European session.
It’s worth noting that strong prints of Australia’s Wage Price Index failed to impress the Australian Dollar (AUD), as well as the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) advice to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to increase the benchmark rates faster. The reason could be linked to the mixed concerns surrounding Russia.
Late on Tuesday, the news that two Russian-made rockets were fired at Poland and killed two people triggered the risk-off mood. The same triggered emergency meetings of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Group of Seven (G7), which in turn favored the US Dollar (USD) due to its safe-haven appeal.
However, the latest news shared by the Associated Press (AP) quoted an anonymous US official’s findings while mentioning that the missile may have been fired by Ukraine. As a result, the risk aversion ebbed and the greenback reversed the early-day gains.
Elsewhere, the US Treasury yields snap a two-day downtrend near 3.82% whereas the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around the 4,0000 round figure, the highest levels in a month, which in turn should have favored the AUDUSD bulls.
Hence, the market’s inaction and mixed updates seem to challenge the AUDUSD traders ahead of the key Australian employment data and the US Retail Sales for October. That said, fears of strong US data and the odds of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) softer rate hikes are on the table, which in turn keeps the AUDUSD bears hopeful.
Also read: US October Retail Sales Preview: US Dollar unlikely to find reprieve
Technical analysis
The 100-DMA challenges AUDUSD bears around 0.6700 whereas the September 2022 high near 0.6920 is the key hurdle to the north.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6761
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.6765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6455
|Daily SMA50
|0.65
|Daily SMA100
|0.67
|Daily SMA200
|0.6954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6798
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6686
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6717
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6387
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6755
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6728
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6701
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6637
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6589
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6813
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6925
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBPUSD struggles below 1.1900 ahead of UK inflation, US Retail Sales
GBPUSD is defending minor bids above 1.1850, as investors turn cautious ahead of the UK inflation data. The UK CPI is expected to surge by 10.7% YoY in October. The US Dollar trades choppy amid stabilizing risk tone as investors digest Ukraine-Poland geopolitical news.
EURUSD climbs back toward 1.0400, as focus shifts to US data, Lagarde
EURUSD is finding fresh demand while eyeing 1.0400, as the US Dollar recovery fizzles on US President Biden's denial of Russian involvement in the missile striking Poland. The Fed-ECB policy divergence remains in play ahead of the US Retail Sales and ECB Lagarde's speech.
Gold downside appears capped ahead of United States Retail Sales Premium
Gold price is extending its pullback from a new three-month high of $1,787, snapping its four-day bullish momentum so far this Wednesday. Investors digest the latest geopolitical headlines surrounding Poland while awaiting the critical Retail Sales data from the United States.
Three trade setups for Bitcoin traders, but is $20,000 still on the cards?
Bitcoin price reveals a tight consolidation above a stable support level, indicating that a volatile move is around the corner. Traders need to pay close attention to liquidity levels to grasp the three outlooks explained below.
US October Retail Sales Preview: US Dollar unlikely to find reprieve Premium
Retail Sales in the United States (US) are forecast to rise by 1% in October after staying unchanged at $684 billion in September. Market participants will pay close attention to the Q3 earnings reports of big retailers.