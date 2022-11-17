AUDNZD grinds higher after bouncing off the previous resistance line.

Bullish MACD signals, strong Australia employment data for October favor pair buyers.

Sellers need validation from 1.0880 to aim for late April’s low.

AUDNZD remains on the front foot around 1.0970-75 while cheering firmer prints of Australian employment statistics on early Thursday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair also defends the previous day’s rebound from the resistance-turned-support.

Australia’s Employment Change jumped by 32.2K versus 15K market forecasts and 0.9K prior whereas the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.4% from 3.5% previous readings and 3.6% expected.

Given the bullish MACD signals and the pairs’ sustained break of a seven-week-old descending trend line, not to forget the latest economics from Australia, the AUDNZD pair is likely to remain firmer.

However, the 200-DMA level surrounding 1.1015 appears a tough nut to crack for the AUDNZD bulls.

Following that, a run-up towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s April-September upside, near 1.1080, can’t be ruled out.

On the contrary, pullback moves need to provide a daily closing below the previous resistance line, around 1.0920 by the press time, to convince sellers.

Even so, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since late April, around 1.0880, could challenge the AUDNZD bears before directing them to the April 25 low of 1.0824.

AUDNZD: Daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected