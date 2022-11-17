- AUDNZD grinds higher after bouncing off the previous resistance line.
- Bullish MACD signals, strong Australia employment data for October favor pair buyers.
- Sellers need validation from 1.0880 to aim for late April’s low.
AUDNZD remains on the front foot around 1.0970-75 while cheering firmer prints of Australian employment statistics on early Thursday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair also defends the previous day’s rebound from the resistance-turned-support.
Australia’s Employment Change jumped by 32.2K versus 15K market forecasts and 0.9K prior whereas the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.4% from 3.5% previous readings and 3.6% expected.
Given the bullish MACD signals and the pairs’ sustained break of a seven-week-old descending trend line, not to forget the latest economics from Australia, the AUDNZD pair is likely to remain firmer.
However, the 200-DMA level surrounding 1.1015 appears a tough nut to crack for the AUDNZD bulls.
Following that, a run-up towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s April-September upside, near 1.1080, can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, pullback moves need to provide a daily closing below the previous resistance line, around 1.0920 by the press time, to convince sellers.
Even so, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since late April, around 1.0880, could challenge the AUDNZD bears before directing them to the April 25 low of 1.0824.
AUDNZD: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0976
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.096
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0994
|Daily SMA50
|1.1164
|Daily SMA100
|1.113
|Daily SMA200
|1.1014
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1003
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0944
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1046
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0882
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1443
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0967
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0981
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0935
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0876
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0994
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1028
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1054
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD turns south toward 0.6700 amid risk aversion
AUDUSD is fading its strong Aussie employment data-led uptick to near 0.6750. The Aussie bears eye 0.6700, as risk flows dominate in Asia this Thursday, offering support to the safe-haven US Dollar. US Housing data and Fedspeak awaited.
EURUSD bulls struggle around 1.0400 on mixed concerns, Eurozone inflation, Fedspeak eyed
EURUSD steadies near 1.0390-400 as buyers run out of steam during early Thursday, following a two-day uptrend. The major currency pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the dicey market conditions, as well as mixed comments from the ECB.
Gold teases bears around $1,770 amid dicey markets
Gold price holds onto the previous day’s bearish bias around $1,773 despite sluggish markets on early Thursday. The yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the US Dollar’s rebound, as well as a technical breakdown.
Elrond: A sweep of the summer's lows
EGLD price has fallen sharply, wiping out all of Autumn's liquidity. A breach of the summer lows could result in a free-fall decline targeting prices last traded in 2020. The downtrend scenario could be invalidated if the bulls reconquer the $45 zone.
UK’s autumn budget eyed
Early European hours observed UK inflation data hit the wires. Inflation is now in excess of five times the BoE's target; the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) jumped 11.1%, clocking a 41-year pinnacle.