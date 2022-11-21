- AUD/JPY is oscillating in a narrow range below 94.00 as investors are awaiting a speech from RBA’s Lowe.
- Mixed responses from the risk profile are also keeping the risk-sensitive assets on the sidelines.
- Japanese administration has announced fresh stimulus to support economic prospects.
The AUD/JPY pair is displaying a sideways performance in the early Asian session as investors are awaiting a speech from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe for making an informed decision. Mixed responses from the risk profile are also keeping the risk-sensitive assets on the sidelines.
The speech from RBA Governor will guide the likely monetary policy action ahead. Inflation pressures are displaying a historic surge led by significant price growth from service providers. The RBA is continuously hiking its Official Cash Rate (OCR) in each monetary policy.
Recently, the Australian central bank trimmed its rate hike pace to 25 basis points (bps). In response to that, RBA policymakers cited that interest rates have already been increased significantly and consideration of monetary policies on monthly intervals provides an edge to go parallel with the pace of other central banks in no time.
Apart from the interest rate guidance, investors will also focus on remarks about declining real estate prices. Rising interest obligations have compelled home buyers to postpone their demand, which is resulting in a vulnerable housing market.
On Monday, the risk barometer remained solid despite an unchanged monetary policy by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). The PBOC kept its Prime Lending Rates (PLRs) stable, knowing the fact that Covid-19 infections are galloping and the real estate sector is extremely vulnerable. Investors should be aware of the fact that Australia is one of the leading trading partners of China and PBOC’s monetary policy stance has a significant impact on Aussie dollar.
On the Tokyo front, an announcement of fresh stimulus to support growth prospects could impact the Japanese yen. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said in a statement on Monday, his government will guide economic and fiscal policy in a "responsible" manner. He urged a swift adoption of more spending measures, worth $207 billion, backed mostly by new debt issuance.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|93.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.2
|Daily SMA50
|94.2
|Daily SMA100
|94.26
|Daily SMA200
|92.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.1
|Previous Daily Low
|93.23
|Previous Weekly High
|94.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.92
|Previous Monthly High
|95.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
