- AUDJPY is subdued slightly above the 50/100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which are almost flat.
- If The AUDJPY cracks 95.74, it could climb toward 96.00.
- AUDJPY Price Analysis: Once it clears the 50/100-day EMAs, a fall toward 93.50 is on the cards.
The AUDUSD sits above the 50-day EMA following a subdued trading session in the financial markets that witnessed US equities fluctuating, though, in the end, Wall Street finished with decent gains. Therefore, risk-perceived currencies trimmed some of their earlier losses. The AUDUJPY is trading at 94.72, down by 0.21%, beneath its opening price.
AUDJPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Consolidation is the name of the game for the AUDJPY. With the 50 and 100-day EMAs lying within a narrow 33-pip range (94.57-94.22), price action meandered above the former, registering a weekly high of 95.19, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) edged towards the 50-midline, still in bullish territory, though with a bearish slope, suggesting buying pressure is fading.
However, if Australian Dollar buyers reclaim the October 21 pivot high at 95.74, a test of the 96.00 psychological level is on the cards. Otherwise, market sentiment shifting sour or another round of intervention by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) would expose the Aussie Dollar to further selling pressure.
Therefore, the AUDJPY's first support would be the confluence of the 50/100-day EMAs at around 94.57-94.22. A breach of the latter will expose an almost one-month-old upslope support trendline at around 93.50 before tumbling toward the psychological 93.00 figure on its way to the 200-day EMA at 91.85.
AUDJPY Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|94.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.93
|Daily SMA50
|94.6
|Daily SMA100
|94.26
|Daily SMA200
|91.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.02
|Previous Daily Low
|94.26
|Previous Weekly High
|95.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.96
|Previous Monthly High
|95.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
