AUDJPY continues to struggle around 94.00 despite upbeat Aussie employment data

- AUDJPY is hovering around 94.00 as solid Australian job data has failed to cheer bulls.
- The Employment Change has accelerated by 32.2k while the Unemployment Rate has declined to 3.4%.
- External demand shocks and Covid-19 infections are responsible for a surprise downside in Japan’s GDP.
The AUDJPY pair has remained hovering around 94.00 despite the release of upbeat Australian employment data. As per the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the economy has managed to make fresh additions in the payroll market by 32.2k vs. the consensus of 15k and the prior release of 0.9k. Also, the Unemployment Rate has been trimmed to 3.4% the expectation of 3.6%, and the former figure of 3.5%.
Better-than-projected Australian employment data is going to delight the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) ahead. This will support RBA Governor Philip Lowe to continue its rate hike regime unhesitatingly. Considering the RBA minutes released this week, the central bank will continue with 25 basis points (bps) rate hike structure as policymakers believe that the Official Cash Rate (OCR) has already been hiked in a short span of time.
However, the inflation rate has not topped yet as a historic surge in price growth witnessed in the third quarter indicates its persistent nature. The Australian inflation rate escalated to 7.3%, crossing the consensus of 7.0%. This forced the RBA to lift its interest rate guidance to 8.0%. A tight market is also responsible for sky-rocketing price pressures as households have enough means for spending.
The heated risk profile is expected to cool down as the Russia-Poland noise has almost terminated and see no developments further.
On the Tokyo front, a surprising downside in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is haunting investors. Japan’s third-quarter GDP contracted by 0.3% vs. the expectation of an expansion of 0.3%. Comments from UOB over GDP contraction that “We were surprised by the q/q contraction in 3Q as we underestimated the impact of stronger inflation, the wave of COVID-19 infections in summer, and a significant weakening of the yen that amplified the country’s already ballooning import bill” could punish the Japanese yen ahead.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.95
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.26
|Daily SMA50
|94.34
|Daily SMA100
|94.24
|Daily SMA200
|92.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.66
|Previous Daily Low
|93.82
|Previous Weekly High
|95.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.61
|Previous Monthly High
|95.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD turns south toward 0.6700 amid risk aversion
AUDUSD is fading its strong Aussie employment data-led uptick to near 0.6750. The Aussie bears eye 0.6700, as risk flows dominate in Asia this Thursday, offering support to the safe-haven US Dollar. US Housing data and Fedspeak awaited.
EURUSD bulls struggle around 1.0400 on mixed concerns, Eurozone inflation, Fedspeak eyed
EURUSD steadies near 1.0390-400 as buyers run out of steam during early Thursday, following a two-day uptrend. The major currency pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the dicey market conditions, as well as mixed comments from the ECB.
Gold teases bears around $1,770 amid dicey markets
Gold price holds onto the previous day’s bearish bias around $1,773 despite sluggish markets on early Thursday. The yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the US Dollar’s rebound, as well as a technical breakdown.
Elrond: A sweep of the summer's lows
EGLD price has fallen sharply, wiping out all of Autumn's liquidity. A breach of the summer lows could result in a free-fall decline targeting prices last traded in 2020. The downtrend scenario could be invalidated if the bulls reconquer the $45 zone.
UK’s autumn budget eyed
Early European hours observed UK inflation data hit the wires. Inflation is now in excess of five times the BoE's target; the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) jumped 11.1%, clocking a 41-year pinnacle.