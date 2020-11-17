AUD/USD’s reversal from 0.7340 finds support at 0.7280 area

- AUD/USD fails to breach 0.7340 resistance and retreats below 0.7300.
- The aussie has lost momentum in a risk-off market.
- The near-term bias remains positive while above 0.7260.
The Australian dollar has failed to break beyond an important resistance area at 0.7340 for the second time this month. The following reversal, though. Has been contained right below 0.7300 and the near-term bias remains positive.
The aussie treads water as market sentiment falters
The risk-sensitive AUD has lost traction on Tuesday. Monday’s enthusiasm about the successful tests of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has been offset by fears about the introduction of tighter restrictions as the numbers of infections and deaths continue escalating in the US and Europe.
The sour market mood has led to broad declines in equity markets. The major European Indexes have seen declines between 0.45% and 0.85% while in Wall Street the Dow Jones Index trades 0.45% lower, with the S&P Index 0.2% down and the Nasdaq Index trading practically flat.
AUD/USD remains biased higher while above 0.7260
From a technical point of view, the Aussie remains trading within a near-term upside trend while above trendline support from November 2 lows, now around 0.7260. A further reversal below here, might lead to a test of November 213 low art 0.7220 and then the 50 and 100-day SMAS’s at 07175 and 0.7150.
On the upside, the pair should break above 0.7340 (September 16, November 9 highs) to retest long-term highs at 0.7415. Once above there, the next area of relevance would be the July 2018 top at 0.7480.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7301
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|0.732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7168
|Daily SMA50
|0.7175
|Daily SMA100
|0.7152
|Daily SMA200
|0.6828
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7327
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7264
|Previous Weekly High
|0.734
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.722
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7303
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7288
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7343
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7366
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7405
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines
EUR/USD is rising above 1.1850 as concerns about the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the Atlantic are countered by Moderna's upbeat vaccine news. US retail sales missed with 1a meager increase of only 0.3% in October. Fed Chair Powell is awaited.
GBP/USD holds high ground amid Brexit hopes, Bailey's optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3250, holding onto high ground. Hopes of an EU-UK post-Brexit deal are boosting the pound. BOE Governor Bailey expressed optimism about a coronavirus vaccine.
XAU/USD trades within tight ranges despite downbeat US dollar
Spot gold (XAU/USD) has traded within a tight $1885-$1893(ish) intra-day range on Tuesday. The precious metal currently trades around $2.5 lower, or down just over 0.1%.
Bitcoin breaks above $17,000 first time since January 2018; the sky is the limit
Bitcoin breaks through another important resistance area. The on-chain metrics imply that the upside is the path of least resistance.
WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has caught a fresh bid wave over the last hour, as it looks to regain the $42 level amid expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will delay the oil output hike by three to six months when they meet later on Tuesday.