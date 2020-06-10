AUD/USD's recovery from session low stalls after weak China PPI

- AUD/USD struggles to print gains as China reports a bigger-than-expected drop in PPI.
- Consumer inflation also rose at a slower pace in May.
- Dismal Aussie Home Loans data could be adding to bearish pressures around the AUD.
AUD/USD's recovery from the session low of 0.6933 looks to have stalled near 0.6960 following the release of the weaker-than-expected China producer price index (PPI).
According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the PPI, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, fell 3.7% year-on-year in May versus expectations for a 3.3% decline, having dropped by 3.1% in April.
The deflation in factory-gate prices could be associated with the slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting slump in global commodity prices. A weaker PPI, therefore, is bad news for the commodity-sensitive currency like the Australian dollar.
The PPI data came along with the release of the consumer price index, which showed consumer inflation rose 2.4% year-on-year in May, missing the forecast for a 2.7% rise following April's 3.3% gain.
Apart from the weak PPI, the dismal domestic data seems to have put brakes on AUD's recovery. The number of Home Loans fell by 4.4% in April, extending the 0.9% drop seen in March, the data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed. The number indicates a declining level of consumer confidence in the housing sector and is a bearish development for the Aussie dollar.
Even so, the AUD could rise during the day ahead if the risk assets put on a good show, erasing Tuesday's decline. At press time, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.5% rise.
Technical levels
-
- R3 0.7182
- R2 0.7113
- R1 0.7037
- PP 0.6967
-
- S1 0.6891
- S2 0.6822
- S3 0.6746
