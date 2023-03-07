AUD/USD weakens further below 0.6700 mark, fresh YTD low ahead of Powell’s testimony

- AUD/USD comes under heavy selling in reaction to a dovish assessment of the RBA policy statement.
- A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven USD, albeit fails to benefit the risk-sensitive Aussie.
- The backdrop supports prospects for additional losses ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony.
The AUD/USD pair attracts fresh selling in the vicinity of mid-0.6700s on Tuesday and drops to its lowest level since December 23 during the first half of the European session. The pair now seems to have found acceptance below the 0.6700 round-figure mark and seems vulnerable to prolonging its downward trajectory witnessed over the past month or so.
The Australian Dollar weakens across the board in reaction to the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) signal that a pause in its 10-month rate-hiking cycle is on the way. The RBA earlier this Tuesday raised its overnight cash rate as expected by 25 bps to 3.6%, or the highest since June 2012. In the accompanying policy statement, the RBA changed a reference from “further increases in rates” to “further tightening of monetary policy” would be needed and boosted expectations for an eventual pause in the policy tightening.
Adding to this, RBA Governor Philip Lowe warned that the path to achieving a soft landing for the Australian economy remains a narrow one and fueled worries that the economy could suffer a recession over the next 24 months. This, along with the disappointing release of Australia's trade balance data, is seen weighing on the domestic currency and dragging the AUD/USD pair lower for the second successive day. Bulls, meanwhile, fail to gain any respite and seem rather unimpressed by a subdued US Dollar demand.
A generally positive tone around the equity markets seems to undermine the safe-haven Greenback, though does little to benefit the risk-sensitive Aussie or lend any support to the AUD/USD pair. The latest leg down, meanwhile, confirms a fresh breakdown through over a one-week-old trading range support. Apart from this, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance for longer favours the USD bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimony. Investors will look for fresh clues about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6684
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|0.6727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6846
|Daily SMA50
|0.6899
|Daily SMA100
|0.6754
|Daily SMA200
|0.679
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.677
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6716
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6784
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6695
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6737
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6706
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6812
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0650 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD is closing in on 1.0650, facing fresh selling pressure in European trading. The pair is weighed by a cautious market mood and a renewed uptick in the US Dollar even as the US Treasury yields stay depressed. All eyes are on Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD tests 1.2000 amid US Dollar rebound, Powell eyed
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2000 in the European session. The pair is undermined by the renewed Brexit concerns, as DUP seeks a month-long consultation on the post-Brexit deal. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood ahead of Powell's testimony.
Gold clings to key EMA joint as Fed Chair Powell’s testimony looms
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains beyond the $1,850 area on Tuesday and remains well below a nearly three-week high touched the previous day.
Can the growth of AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum catalyze recovery in the DeFi token?
AAVE V3 was first deployed on Ethereum on January 27. Since then the DeFi protocol witnessed massive growth, adding nearly 11 new assets within a month of its deployment.
All eyes on Powell
The Fed Chair will appear before the Senate Banking Committee later today to testify on the semi-annual monetary policy report. These events attract a lot of attention but the reality is the Chair's performance is usually quite polished.