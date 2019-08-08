- AUD/USD fails to extend the previous recovery amid negative trade/political news for its largest customer China.
- Speech from RBA’s Lowe, a quarterly monetary policy statement from the RBA and China CPI become crucial to follow.
With the US exerting additional pressure on China, AUD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.6800 during the initial Asian session on Friday.
As per the latest news report from Bloomberg, the US delays licenses to do business with China’s Huawei. One American News Networks (OANN) offers another news that says that the US is considering ending talks with China and further sanctions like stopping visas of Chinese students, removing Chinese authorities from international organizations if Beijing uses the military to crackdown on Hong Kong protests.
China is Australia’s largest customer and hence any negative news for the dragon nation weigh on the Australian Dollar (AUD). The reports gain additional attention during the present times when the US and China are at loggerheads over the trade deal.
The Aussie pair recovered on Thursday, despite the US banning some of the Chinese companies’ products for government departments, after China’s trade data pleased Antipodeans.
It’s an important day for the Aussie traders as it comprises speech from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe, the central bank’s quarterly monetary policy statement and China’s July month inflation data.
While YoY release of China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) isn’t expected to deviate from 2.7%, likely improvement in MoM figure, to 0.2% versus -0.1%, can lure buyers. Elsewhere, investors will keep an eye over RBA signals to predict chances of further rate cuts while trade/political news to offer background music.
Technical Analysis
Buyers targeting May month low of 0.6862 will be on the lookout of a sustained break beyond 0.6831/32 area comprising June and July month bottoms. Alternatively, 0.6750/45, 0.6700 and 0.6677 could flash on sellers radar during further declines.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls look to 2018-2019 down channel, but ECB lurking
EUR/USD is trading between a range of 1.1181 and 1.1233, down -0.10% on the session as markets move into consolidation for the most part with a slight recovery in risk appetite.
GBP/USD is retreating on reports of elections immediately after Brexit
GBP/USD is trading around closer to 1.2100 after the FT reported that PM Boris Johnson will hold an election on November 1st, a day after a no-deal Brexit
USD/JPY: Not out of the woods yet, bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Trade concerns and a slowing global economy continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls seemed unimpressed by a solid rebound in the US bond yields, improving risk sentiment.
Gold flat on Thursday, hovering near $1500
Gold prices are modestly off multi-year highs on Thursday, trading slightly below the $1500 area. The intraday tone is bearish but so far the correction has been limited.
Bitcoin is scaffolding in search of new highs
The current process is positive in the medium and long term. Ethereum has structures but needs fresh money. XRP continues at its particular ordeal.