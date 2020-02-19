AUD/USD: Upside capped at 0.67, Investors await Aussie jobs report

- AUD/USD's upside has stalled around the zero figure of 0.67.
- Aussie jobs report due Thursday is expected to show an uptick in the jobless rate.
- A big beat on expectations is needed to strenthen the bid tone around the Aussie dollar.
The AUD/USD pair is mildly bid, but struggling to cut through the psychological resistance of 0.67 with investors likely waiting on the sidelines ahead of the all important Aussie jobs report, scheduled for release on Thursday.
The data is expected to show the jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2% in January from December’s 5.1% reading and the economy added 10K jobs versus 28.9K previously.
It's worth noting that the coronavirus outbreak became a cause for concern at the end of January. The January jobs data, therefore, would largely represent the pre-virus period and could be dismissed by markets as being an outdated one.
So, it would take a big beat on expectations to lift the AUD, However, if the data prints below estimates, markets may begin pricing higher odds of an RBA rate cut in the first half of 2020, sending the AUD lower.
Currently, the overnight index swap (OIS) market is pricing a March rate cut at 8% and 25 basis point cut is not fully priced in until October, according to Reuters News.
At press time, AUD/USD is changing hands at 0.6695, having hit a high and low of 0.6701 and 0.6683 earlier today.
The pair may challenge session lows if the S&P 500 futures turn red on coronavirus fears. At press time, the index futures are reporting a 0.30% gain.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6695
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6689
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6737
|Daily SMA50
|0.6842
|Daily SMA100
|0.6829
|Daily SMA200
|0.6853
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6718
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6673
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6751
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6661
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.669
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6701
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6648
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6623
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6713
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6758
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
