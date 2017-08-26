AUD/USD: upside back in favour, looking beyond the 0.80 handle?By Ross J Burland
Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7944, up +0.14% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7950 and low at 0.7930.
AUD/USD has continued on the bid since last week's sell-off in the US dollar and yields when the Aussie recorded a near to six-day high before the weekend. "A move above $0.7970 signals not only a test of the earlier high but another leg up toward $0.8150-$0.8250," argued analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman.
Yellen's speech: three important points - Nomura
Meanwhile, the data is light for the Aussie ahead and markets will instead be looking to the nonfarm payrolls event as the next major catalyst for the pair. "We forecast a 205k increase in nonfarm payroll employment for August with 200k from the private sector and a 5k contribution from government," explained analysts at Nomura.
AUD/USD levels
Valeria Bednarik, chief analyst at FXStreet explained that in the 4 hours chart, the upward potential also seems limited, as technical indicators lost upward strength and head modestly lower, holding however, above their mid-lines, whilst the price settled above an horizontal 20 SMA. "August 17th high at 0.7962 is a key resistance level for the upcoming days, as a break above it could see the pair extending up to 0.8000 and beyond, although gains above this critical level will likely be unsustainable," Valeria noted.
