AUD/USD: Upbeat China Caixin manufacturing PMI bolsters the bullish case

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • The bid tone around the AUD strengthens as China's Caixin PMI beats estimates. 
  • AUD/USD is challenging the psychological hurdle of 0.74. 
  • Dovish Federal Reserve could continue to propel AUD/USD higher. 

AUD/USD is already on a strong upward trajectory, courtesy of the US dollar's broad-based weakness. And now, with crucial China data bettering estimates, the bullish case is looking stronger. 

China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI, which focuses mainly on the small and medium-sized export-oriented units, rose to 53.1 in August, surpassing the forecast of 52.6 and up from July's 52.8 reading. A number above 50 represents an expansion in the activity. August's figure, therefore, indicates that the pace of growth in the manufacturing sector picked up. 

The Caixin PMI comes a day after the National Bureau of Statistics reported a better-than-expected manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI and could reinforce expectations for a faster recovery in the world's second-largest economy. 

As such, the AUD, a China-sensitive and risk-on currency, stands to gain. 

Additional bullish pressure could continue to stem from Federal Reserve's dovish stance. Having adopted a more relaxed approach to controlling inflation last week, the Federal Reserve now has a bigger room to keep rates low for a prolonged period. As such, currently, there is little appetite for US dollars. 

At press time, AUD/USD is trading near 0.74, representing a 0.33% increase on the day. The pair has added over ten pips since the release of the Caixin PMI. 

That said, a potential pullback in commodities like iron ore and gold could yield a technical correction in the AUD/USD pair, which has rallied by 1,400 pips over the past 5-1/2-months.   

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7398
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 0.7376
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7205
Daily SMA50 0.7087
Daily SMA100 0.6849
Daily SMA200 0.6736
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7416
Previous Daily Low 0.734
Previous Weekly High 0.7369
Previous Weekly Low 0.715
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7387
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7369
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7338
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7301
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7262
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7415
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7454
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7491

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

