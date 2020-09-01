AUD/USD: Upbeat China Caixin manufacturing PMI bolsters the bullish case

- The bid tone around the AUD strengthens as China's Caixin PMI beats estimates.
- AUD/USD is challenging the psychological hurdle of 0.74.
- Dovish Federal Reserve could continue to propel AUD/USD higher.
AUD/USD is already on a strong upward trajectory, courtesy of the US dollar's broad-based weakness. And now, with crucial China data bettering estimates, the bullish case is looking stronger.
China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI, which focuses mainly on the small and medium-sized export-oriented units, rose to 53.1 in August, surpassing the forecast of 52.6 and up from July's 52.8 reading. A number above 50 represents an expansion in the activity. August's figure, therefore, indicates that the pace of growth in the manufacturing sector picked up.
The Caixin PMI comes a day after the National Bureau of Statistics reported a better-than-expected manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI and could reinforce expectations for a faster recovery in the world's second-largest economy.
As such, the AUD, a China-sensitive and risk-on currency, stands to gain.
Additional bullish pressure could continue to stem from Federal Reserve's dovish stance. Having adopted a more relaxed approach to controlling inflation last week, the Federal Reserve now has a bigger room to keep rates low for a prolonged period. As such, currently, there is little appetite for US dollars.
At press time, AUD/USD is trading near 0.74, representing a 0.33% increase on the day. The pair has added over ten pips since the release of the Caixin PMI.
That said, a potential pullback in commodities like iron ore and gold could yield a technical correction in the AUD/USD pair, which has rallied by 1,400 pips over the past 5-1/2-months.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7398
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|0.7376
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7205
|Daily SMA50
|0.7087
|Daily SMA100
|0.6849
|Daily SMA200
|0.6736
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7416
|Previous Daily Low
|0.734
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7369
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.715
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7338
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7301
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7262
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7415
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7454
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7491
