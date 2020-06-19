AUD/USD: Upbeat Aussie data accelerates recovery from session lows

- AUD/USD erases losses after Australia reports a big jump in retail sales.
- Aussie dollar is likely to continue tracking the equity markets in the near term.
- RBA seems concerned over the AUD's three-month uptrend.
AUD/USD jumped 10 pips to 0.6860, extending the recovery from the session low of 0.6840 after Australia reported a sharp rise in retail sales in May.
Consumer spending, as represented by retail sales, rose 16.3% in May, having declined by 17.7% in the preceding month, the preliminary data released at 01:30 GMT showed. Consumers likely drove retail sales higher on revenge spending as the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions were partially eased in May. The final retail sales figure for May would be released next week.
While the AUD/USD pair has erased losses, it may have a tough time printing stronger gains if the global equities trade in the red. At press time, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.20% rise and major Asian indices are flashing moderate gains.
"AUD currently trades broadly with risk markets," analysts at JP Morgan noted in their outlook and added that, "the tug of war between the second coronavirus wave and global stimulus for stock market directionality will be won by the latter, which should keep AUD sell-offs limited."
The AUD/USD pair has gained nearly 1,500 pips over the last three months and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) looks concerned by the AUD's appreciation. "It would certainly be unhelpful if the rate was back up over 70 cents, that's for sure," RBA's board member Ian Harper told Bloomberg early Friday. As a result, the AUD bulls may refrain from building aggressive longs and pushing the AUD/USD pair above 70 cents.
The pair printed a high of 0.7064 on June 10 before falling back to 0.6776 on June 15.
Technical levels
-
- R3 0.696
- R2 0.6931
- R1 0.6892
- PP 0.6863
-
- S1 0.6824
- S2 0.6795
- S3 0.6756
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fades upbeat Australian Retail Sales-led uptick
AUD/USD fades a renewed uptick fuelled by encouraging Australian Retail Sales and reverts to 0.6850. The upside attempts appear elusive amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases in the US and China.
USD/JPY sidelined below 107.00 amid mixed sentiment
USD/JPY keeps range below 107.00, as the yen keeps the edge on BOJ's concerns over heightened economic uncertainty. The spot paid little heed to mixed Japanese CPI data. The cautious tone in Asian equities and S&P 500 futures weighs.
Coronavirus update: Beijing’s new infections tick up to 25, outbreak still under control?
The latest coronavirus statistics published by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Friday, showed that the Mainland reported 32 new infections as of end-June 18 vs. 28 a day earlier. The risk sentiment turns tepid.
Gold: Range trade intact around $1725, Powell eyed
XAU bulls and bears struggle to gain control amid tepid risk tone. Fears over the coronavirus resurgence continue to persist in Asia, with an uptick in Beijing’s new infections raising doubts over the ‘under control’ situation, as touted by the Chinese official on Thursday.
WTI: Confirms inverse head and shoulders on 4-hour chart
WTI extends recoveries from $37.41 to probe the weekly top above $39.00. The oil benchmark recently crossed a falling trend line from June 07, which in turn asserts the upside favoring technical pattern, namely inverse head-and-shoulders.