AUD/USD up little around mid-0.6700s, lacks follow-through

- AUD/USD gains some traction for the fourth straight session on Thursday.
- Aussie supported by the latest optimism over treatment for coronavirus.
- Positive US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped any further gains.
The AUD/USD pair edged higher on Thursday, albeit seemed struggling to capitalize on the move and remained below one-week tops set in the previous session.
Following the previous session's intraday pullback, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Thursday and was being supported by hopes the economic impact from the outbreak of coronavirus could be limited.
Stronger USD capping gains
This coupled with a further improvement in the global risk sentiment – amid more positive development surrounding the coronavirus saga – further extended some support to perceived riskier currencies, including the aussie.
It is worth reporting that Sky News on Wednesday reported that UK scientists have made a 'significant breakthrough' in the development of a vaccine for coronavirus. Meanwhile, China was said to have found an effective drug to treat affected people.
However, a stronger US dollar, underpinned by stronger domestic data and the ongoing positive momentum in the US Treasury bond yields – kept a lid on any strong rally for the China-proxy Australian dollar, at least for the time being.
Adding to Monday's upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI, the ADP report on Wednesday showed that private-sector employers added 291K new jobs in January and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI edged up to a five-month high level of 55.5.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before initiating any fresh bullish positions amid relatively thin US economic docket – featuring the second-tier release of the usual initial weekly jobless claims data.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6751
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6745
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6817
|Daily SMA50
|0.6862
|Daily SMA100
|0.6834
|Daily SMA200
|0.6866
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6775
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6723
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6829
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6682
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6755
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6743
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.672
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6824
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is battling 1.10 amid Lagarde's speech, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10. ECB' Lagarde said the bank's scope to ease is limited. Germany reported a plunge in Factory Orders. The broader market mood is upbeat as China reduces tariffs.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.30 amid USD strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30 as the US dollar continues benefiting from Wednesday's upbeat figures. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations is weighing on sterling.
Forex Today: China lifts market mood by cutting tariffs, coronavirus fears fade, cryptos climb
Trade: China has announced that it will cut tariffs on imported US goods by half from February 14. Washington reduces levies in Beijing on the same day, as agreed in Phase One of the trade deal. Stock markets are extending their gains, and risk currencies are on the rise.
Gold: Sellers look for entry below 200-bar SMA
Gold prices remain mildly weak to $1,554.70 ahead of the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal recovered from a multi-day low on Wed but failed to extend the pullback beyond a three-day-old resistance line afterward.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.